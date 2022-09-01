Benson’s Chevrolet collects school supplies

LUDLOW, Vt. – Benson’s Chevrolet of Ludlow, Vt. is currently collecting back-to-school supplies for Ludlow, Mount Holly, and Cavendish area schools, starting Aug. 10 and running through Sept. 10, 2022. Items may be dropped at Benson’s on Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The primary items needed are as follows: #2 Ticonderoga pencils, colored pencils, manual pencil sharpeners, erasers, crayons, washable markers, pens, two-pocket folders, kids blunt-tip scissors, 8×10 white boards, fine tip Expo markers, Elmer’s Glue, glue sticks, composition notebooks, one-subject notebooks, binders, construction paper, art supplies, highlighters, sticky notes, sanitizing wipes, facial tissues, and paper towels.