Ben’s Buddies Social Group builds community for individuals with special needs

REGION – A new grassroots initiative is spreading joy and connection across southern Vermont for individuals with special needs. Ben’s Buddies Social Group, founded by local resident Beth Adams, offers inclusive and enriching social opportunities to individuals with special needs – and the response from families and community members has been overwhelmingly positive.

The group was inspired by Adams’ son Ben. For individuals like Ben and so many others, typical community events can feel overwhelming – too loud, too fast, too unfamiliar. When events don’t consider things like sensory sensitivities, communication differences, or accessibility, it’s easy for families to feel left out. That’s why we’re creating meetups where everyone is seen, supported, and celebrated – where every person, no matter their needs, can feel a real sense of belonging and success.

“Even with local agencies doing their best, it’s difficult to find meaningful, community-based programming between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday,” Adams explained. “We realized if we were going to create meaningful opportunities for Ben and others like him, we’d have to build something ourselves.”

Since launching, Ben’s Buddies has partnered with generous local organizations to bring their events to life. Events to be held are as follows: Springfield Moose Lodge #679 will host a spring dance, on May 8; Bellows Falls Loyal Order of Moose Family Center is hosting a cupcake decorating party, on May 22, and a holiday cookie party, on Dec. 11; and Endless Creations Pottery Studio in Chester, Vt., is hosting monthly art activities every second Wednesday.

Additional meetups are in the works at Plymouth State Park, the Springfield Boat Landing, and informal coffee-and-walk gatherings starting at Springfield’s Dunkin’ and looping through St. Mary’s Cemetery.

A long-term goal is to create a dedicated space for year-round enrichment programs like music, art, games, and more. In the meantime, Beth and the Ben’s Buddies team are looking for venues, sponsors, and committee members who want to support or help grow this inclusive, community-based movement.

“For so many special needs individuals, opportunities like this don’t come often enough,” Beth said. “We want to give them a place to feel proud, connected, and hopeful.”

Ben’s Buddies is free and open to all individuals with special needs, along with their

caregivers. To learn more or get involved, contact Beth at bensbesties@gmail.com, or follow Ben’s Buddies Social Group on Facebook.