Benefit raises funds to support asylum seekers

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The Community Asylum Seekers Project has announced the winners of a raffle of original art by glass artist Chris Sherwin to benefit the work of the organization.

At a dinner held recently at the Saxtons River Inn, Susan Hammond of Rockingham was the lucky winner of a Chinese-style vase, a bird, and a paperweight with a four-leaf clover, all in brilliant deep blue. Hammond opted to keep two of the pieces, and another drawing was held for the third, which was won by Betsy Thomason of West Townshend.

Sherwin had donated the pieces to benefit the organization that works to provide a safe haven for those seeking to escape violence and persecution in their home countries. Currently, there are eight adults and two children living in the area under CASP’s sponsorship.

Entertainment for the evening was provided by Evie Samaha on the cello and her sister Thea on the violin, playing a mix of classical works, show tunes, popular music, and Celtic tunes. They are both seniors at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Arts and Performing Arts in Manhattan. Their father Justin accompanied on guitar for the Celtic numbers.

CASP is a nonprofit organization founded in 2016 by a small band of Vermonters whose vision has helped 16 asylum seekers find housing, support, and work as they await their immigration hearings.

Further information is available on the CASP website www.caspvt.org.