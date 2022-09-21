MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – The Mount Holly Community Association invites any and all to come celebrate autumn at their annual Cider Days, Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 12–4 p.m. at the Belmont Green in Mount Holly, Vt.

Of course, the fun starts with apples: You can watch fresh cider being made on an antique apple press, and enjoy the hot or cold fresh pressed cider along with a cider donut or home-baked apple pie or crisp topped with ice cream. You can even pick up a gallon of fresh cider to take home. And there’s plenty of non-apple fun to enjoy too: Cider Days features live music, food, beer and crafts vendors, a library book sale, and more to enjoy as you take in the fall colors in our historic village. You can also learn more about town at the Mount Holly Museum, right next to Green.

Highlights this year include Karma Sanctuary, providing a petting zoo for animal lovers, and the ever-popular cow plop contest starring Miss Liberty from Dairy Aire Farm. Visitors can also come and cast a ballot in our local photo contest. The winning entries will be featured in the Mount Holly 2024 calendar.

Belmont Cider Days has been ranked as one of the top fall events in the state of Vermont. For further information, check out the Mount Holly Community Association website at www.mhcavt.org or on the Facebook page.

Belmont may be tucked away off the numbered roads, but it’s easy to find. From Route 103, turn left at the flashing light if coming from Ludlow, or right if coming from Rutland. If you’re driving up 155, turn at the Belmont sign. Either way, head up the hill, find a place to park, and stroll through Belmont Village to the Belmont Baptist Church Green, just like the folks did so many years ago when they brought their apples to be pressed.