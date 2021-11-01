Bellows Falls Women’s Club to meet Nov. 9

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls Women’s Club members will meet Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the United Church on School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Using the scrapbooks kept since the 1940s, the Executive Board members will highlight the history of the club, which began in 1903. Also, there will be a short, descriptive presentation of the GFWC-Vermont President’s project, “Dress a Girl.” Club members around the state may participate in making these dresses for girls in third world countries.

The business meeting at the Oct. 12 meeting included discussion on the recent successful yard sale, the donation to the Fire Fighters Memorial Park, an update on the Warming Shelter, food donations to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf – please bring to the Nov. 9 meeting – and discussion on the food and bake sale held at the Walpole School Oct. 30 in conjunction with the Friends of the Walpole Library book sale.

The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international organization dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service.

Women interested in joining the club and helping with its projects may contact Betty Haggerty at hubett@hotmail.com.