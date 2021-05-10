Bellows Falls Women’s Club sponsors Wind Beneath Our Wings Project

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – With Covid-19 restrictions, Bellows Falls Woman’s Club popular May Tea fundraiser has been canceled for the second year. To support ongoing projects such as local scholarships and awards, women’s health and domestic violence awareness, and community improvements, the BFWC has teamed up with the Village Square Booksellers and Friends of the Rockingham Public Library to offer Wind Beneath Our Wings, a tribute to those who have helped us through these difficult pandemic months.

Wind Beneath Our Wings provides origami paper cranes crafted by Woman’s Club members. For a suggested donation, donors can tag cranes with the name of an honoree. They may then be set in flight in the window display at the Village Square Booksellers or in the branches of trees in front of the library.

Who has been the wind beneath your wings this year? Perhaps it’s a neighbor who picked up grocery items or drove you to a medical appointment. Maybe it’s your mail carrier or your children’s favorite virtual teacher. Perhaps it’s your pharmacist delivering your medication to your car in the rain, or the health care worker providing your vaccination jab? Maybe you’d like to honor someone’s bread-baking efforts or a thoughtful daughter calling often to video chat with her growing baby. Here’s a chance to show your appreciation in a beautiful way.

The paper cranes are now available for purchase and display at Village Square Books. They will also be available at the Rockingham Library and as part of the Friends of the Library’s Plant Sale Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The members of the Women’s Club hope all will pay tribute to those who have been the wind beneath our wings while helping them to fund community service programs supporting the arts, conservation, education, home life, public issues, and international outreach.