Bellows Falls Women’s Club returns to in-person meetings

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Following an 18-month interruption in gathering caused by the pandemic, Bellows Falls Women’s Club members look forward to resuming in-person meetings Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m., at the United Church of Bellows Falls on School Street. Masks are required of attendees and will be available. Distancing with seating will be in place.

Club members will welcome General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Vermont President, Beverley Pallmerine, who will install the officers and directors for 2021-2022. Also on the agenda are the presentation, discussion, and approval of the club year budget. Members will receive a program book upon payment of dues.

The club members kept in contact throughout the pandemic through meetings via Zoom, providing for social connections and conducting of club business. The club was pleased to award a $1,500 scholarship to Madisyn Illingworth as she begins her studies in nursing. The Executive Board members met during the summer to plan programs, establish committees, and formulate the budget, including fundraising. We sponsored a successful paper crane “You Are the Wind Beneath My Wings” project.

The venerable Bellows Falls Women’s Club was established in 1901 and became a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs that same year. GFWC, an international women’s organization, is dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service. Our local club members devote many hours to volunteering in area communities and the club makes donations to several area organizations and agencies.

New members are welcome.