Bellows Falls women’s club meeting in March

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Women’s Club will meet March 10 at the United Church on School Street beginning at 1:30 p.m. The program will feature the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Members will sign up to attend the April 7 club sponsored art show and luncheon at Bellows Falls Union High School.

At the club’s Feb. 11 meeting, Bellows Falls Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis spoke. His presentation focused primarily on the village’s “Nuisance Ordinance” on which he works with Health Officer Chuck Wise. Chief McGinnis answered several questions from the members to round out his program.

During the business meeting, members voted to send $150 to the Australian relief efforts from its devastating bush fires to be evenly divided among fire fighter aid, animal rehabilitation, and the Australian Red Cross. Members also voted to support the General Federation of Women’s Club’s initiative on federal legislation known as the 3D Printed Gun Safety Act. To that end, the club will contact the Vermont and the New Hampshire congressional delegations, urging each congressman and senator to support legislation to prohibit publishing digital instructions for programming 3D printers to make firearms.

Plans are underway to hold a High Tea fundraiser May 3 at the Masonic Temple, from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a raffle of gift cards, services, and items from local and area businesses and individuals along with tea, savories, and sweets. More information about the event as well as tickets and the raffle will be available soon.

The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, whose signature project is domestic violence awareness and prevention. For information about the club, contact Wendy O’Dette at jodette1@comcast.net.