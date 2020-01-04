Bellows Falls Women’s Club January meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Women’s Club will meet Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the United Church on School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Marty Gallagher, director of Greater Rockingham Area Services, will speak on the varied offerings of the agency.

At the club’s Dec. 10 meeting, local attorney Ray Massucco spoke on legal documents needed as people plan for end of life. He highlighted the probate process and the need for planning for appointing a power of attorney for executing a person’s wishes.

Club members participated in several programs and projects through the month of December. The lobby and waiting room at the health center was decorated for the holidays by a few board members. Homemade cookies were donated to the Rotary Club’s annual family movie and time with Santa. Members attended the Kurn Hattin holiday concert and luncheon. A donation was made to the school by the attendees. At Central School’s “Shopping Day,” members helped wrap gifts the children chose for their family members.

Club members should turn in their volunteer hour recording sheets or a list of volunteer hours spent at the January meeting. These are needed for reporting to the state and national organization. Hours are recorded on a calendar year basis.

The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, which is dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service. Women interested in joining the club and helping with its projects and programs may contact Wendy O’Dette at jodette1@comcast.net.