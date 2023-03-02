Bellows Falls Woman’s Club updates

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will meet on March 14, at the United Church on School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Welcomed as the program presenter will be Betsy Thurston, Executive Director of the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance.

Club members are reminded to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Our Place Drop-in Center.

At the Feb. 14 meeting, members donated sweets and filled twenty-five bags with Valentine treats for community, municipal, and emergency social service providers, the health center, nursing facilities, and individuals as a gesture of gratitude for their service to the citizens of the communities. The club’s associate members were presented with a bag of goodies.

Area women interested in joining the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club and helping with its projects, may contact Membership Chairman, Sally McGaffigan at frankmcgaffigan@comcast.net.