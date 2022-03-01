Bellows Falls Woman’s Club updates

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will resume meeting in person on March 8, at the United Church, School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Dr. Tim Johnson, local optometrist, will speak to the group about eye health and care. Masks are available and must be worn throughout the meeting. Distancing with seating will be accommodated as best possible.

Members are reminded to bring nonperishable food items for Our Place Drop-in Center. There is an appeal for canned fruits, vegetables, and soups. It is helpful to have cans with pop off tops. With monetary donations, which are also appreciated, the center buys food from the VT Food Bank at reduced prices. Throughout Covid, The Drop-in has continued to offer a takeout continental breakfast and lunch four days a week and also to assemble free food boxes.

The club sponsored a community service project centered on Valentine’s Day. Bags of sweets and cookies, furnished by club members, were taken to several essential, municipal, and agency worker sites in the community.

The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs whose signature project is domestic abuse awareness and prevention.

For more information about the work of the club, please contact Betty Haggerty at hubett@hotmail.com.