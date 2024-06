BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pictured are the recently installed officers of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club for 2024-2026. From left to right are Betty Haggerty, recording secretary; Ruth Keefe, treasurer; Holly Doyle, assistant treasurer; Pat Fowler, executive board member-at-large; Dianne Potter, vice president; Brenda Purney, corresponding secretary; and Nancy McAuliffe, president.