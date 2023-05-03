Bellows Falls Woman’s Club May meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The final meeting of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club year will take place on May 9 at the United Church, 8 School Street. The executive board will host a luncheon for members, beginning at noon. A recap of the year’s activities will be discussed. Two directors to serve from 2023-2025 will be installed by General Federation of Women’s Clubs-VT State President and local club member Beverley Pallmerine. Preliminary plans for the coming club year, September-May, will be discussed.

Business was discussed during the April 11 meeting, focused on plans for the May 7 tea and raffle fundraiser, which supports the club’s high school scholarship. The tea will be held at the Masonic Temple, 61 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, from 2-4 p.m. Tea and raffle tickets for four bags of area merchant gift certificates and goods may be purchased from Dianne Potter, 802-463-4720. The drawing will be held May 9.

The club has had a successful year with monthly programs, committee work, fundraising, and outreach to many agencies, organizations, and individuals in area communities. The club thanks the public for its support of the club’s work.

The executive board will begin meeting in early summer to plan the next club year’s programs and activities.

The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.