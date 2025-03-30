Bellows Falls Woman’s Club March meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members and guests of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will meet on April 8, at the United Church, 8 School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The program presenter will be Sharon Boccelli, local antique appraiser and auctioneer, speaking on planning estate sales.

The March 11 meeting of the club featured essays written by seventh grade students at Bellows Falls Middle School. The assigned topic was “A Woman I Admire.” Essays were read by club member Wendy O’Dette, who coordinated the project with the school. Monetary prizes were awarded to first, second, and third place, and honorable mentions. This project highlighted the club’s focus on Women’s History Month. Also focusing on Women’s History Month was an exercise in identifying famous women through teams using specific questions.

Plans are underway for hosting an April 27 afternoon tea, at the Masonic Temple, 61 Westminster Street, from 2-4 p.m.. Along with the tea, and sweet and savory refreshments, will be a raffle of area business products and certificates. Tickets for the tea and raffle can be purchased from club members, or contact Nancy McAuliffe at 802-463-3178. There will be prizes for fancy hats and fascinators. Proceeds from the tea support the club’s two annual nursing/health care career scholarships – one at Bellows Falls Union High School, and one at Fall Mountain Regional High School.

Members are reminded to bring nonperishable food items to the April meeting, to be donated to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf. Cash and check donations, made out to the club, are welcome as well. One check donation from the club will be forwarded to the agency.

The club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization whose signature project is domestic and sexual violence awareness and prevention. Volunteerism for the betterment of communities is promoted.

For information on membership, please contact Sally McGaffigan at 603-445-2527.