Bellows Falls Woman’s Club January meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls Woman’s Club members will meet on Jan. 9, at 1:30 p.m., at the United Church, School Street. Mike Stack will present a program on “Youth in the Trades.”

At the Dec. 12 meeting, club members Ruth Keefe and Dianne Potter used log shaped cakes they had made to demonstrate cake decorating techniques. They spoke of different types of frosting and how to form log/roll cakes. During the business meeting, a motion was made and seconded to send $100 to World Central Kitchen. This was amended and seconded to send $200.

Club members conducted a variety of service projects during December: decorating the Health Center waiting room for the holidays, providing cookies for the Rotary Club’s warming tent during the village Parade of Lights, and helping wrap the children’s gifts at Central School’s shopping day. Some members attended and made a donation to the Kurn Hattin holiday Visitors’ Day luncheon and program.

The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization whose signature project is domestic violence awareness and prevention.

Area women interested in joining the club and helping with its projects may contact Membership Chairman Sally McGaffigan at frankmcgaffigan@comcast.net, or other club members.