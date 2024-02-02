Bellows Falls Woman’s Club January meeting recap

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will meet on Feb. 13 at the United Church, 8 School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The program will be presented by Jouvay Chocolates of Walpole.

At the Jan. 9 meeting, Mike Stack of Rockingham presented a program on youth in the trades. Mike and his partner have formed Bellows Falls Trades, which seeks to help high school students gain work-based experience in the trades. Working with schools and area tech centers, students are able to sample and concentrate on several areas of potential post-high-school employment.

During the business meeting, members were reminded to hand in their 2023 volunteer hour recording sheets at the February meeting, so that the number of hours and donations can be sent in to the state and national federation of women’s clubs. One of the club’s community service projects is maintaining a “Little Library” at the Bellows Falls Health Center. People waiting for appointments are welcome to browse and/or take the books, which include a range options for all ages.

For the February meeting, members are asked to bring individually wrapped and labeled cookies and sweet treats to be distributed to many area businesses, agencies, municipal offices, nursing homes, and individuals for the club’s Valentine’s Day thank you service project.

The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Area women interested in joining the club and helping with its projects may contact Membership Chairman Sally McGaffigan at frankmcgaffigan@comcast.net, or any club member.