Bellows Falls Woman’s Club January meeting recap

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members and guests of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will meet on Feb. 11, at the United Church, School Street, beginning at 1:30 a.m. The program will be a presentation on the Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire agency.

At the Jan. 14 meeting, Probate Judge Jody Parrott French spoke to the group about the workings of the Probate Court, emphasizing the importance of having an advanced directive so that, upon death, the wishes of the person are clearly expressed.

Among business articles at the January meeting was determining the monetary prizes for the March essay contest with Bellows Falls Middle School students, and discussing new placement of the club’s Little Library, a community service project, whereby all ages of citizens are invited to take books for their reading pleasure.

Members should bring wrapped and labeled cookies to the February meeting for the club’s annual Valentine’s Day distribution, as a thank-you to area essential workers. Also, members should complete and bring to the meeting their volunteer hour recording sheets, for reporting to the state and national women’s clubs’ organization.

The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization demonstrating a commitment to volunteer service to communities. Among the many organizations and agencies the club supports with in-kind and monetary donations, as well as volunteer time, are the annual club-sponsored Bellows Falls Union High School art show, at which prizes are awarded; the Bellows Falls Police Department Christmas project; and Kind News, an environmental awareness and animal information publication given to two classrooms at Kurn Hattin.

Area women interested in joining the club and helping with its projects may contact Sally McGaffigan at 603-445-2527.