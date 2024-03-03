Bellows Falls Woman’s Club February meeting recap

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will gather on March 12, at the United Church on School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The program will be an overview of services provided by Parks Place, presented by its executive director Jennifer Tolaro-Heidbrink. Members are asked to bring nonperishable food and personal care items, to be delivered to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf.

At the Feb. 13 club meeting, Maryetta Burdick presented a program on her business, Jouvay Chocolate, located in Walpole. She explained the process of turning cocoa beans into chocolate, most of which is accomplished in Granada before being shipped to her facility for the finishing steps. Samples of her products were enjoyed by all.

Discussion items at the meeting included an upcoming fundraiser for the high school scholarships and the annual Arts Show at Bellows Falls Union High School, scheduled for April 4. Members will attend as able. Prizes for the students’ work will be awarded. This is the 49th year of sponsoring the Arts Show.

Members donated cookies to fill many Valentine’s Day bags that were distributed to area municipal, essential, health and eldercare, and social service agency workers and individuals, to express thanks for all services provided to the communities.

The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.