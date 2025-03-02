Bellows Falls Woman’s Club February meeting recap

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will meet on March 11, at the United Church, 8 School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Welcomed to the meeting will be winners of the Bellows Falls Middle School essay-writing contest on the topic “A Woman I Admire,” sponsored by the club in collaboration with the school’s language arts department.

At the Feb. 11 meeting, Bellows Falls Fire Department Chief Shaun McGinnis spoke on several topics of interest, including following up on the January meeting on probate issues and emergency personnel responses.

Club members donated cookies that were distributed to 26 area essential municipal and agency workers, as a thank-you for their ongoing work.

Preliminary plans for the club’s Afternoon Tea fundraiser, scheduled for April 27, from 1-3 p.m., at the Masonic Temple, are underway. Proceeds will support the scholarships awarded at the two area high schools and other community outreach services of the club.

The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international organization of women promoting and exercising volunteerism in their communities. Contact Sally McGaffigan, membership chairperson, at 603-445-2527 for information.