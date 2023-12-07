Bellows Falls Woman’s Club December meeting

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Woman’s Club will meet on Dec. 12, at the United Church on School Street, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Members Dianne Potter and Ruth Keefe will demonstrate cake-decorating techniques.

At the Nov. 14 meeting, club members and guests heard Samantha Howard, youth services librarian at Rockingham Free Public Library, speak about banned books and current program offerings of the library. Club member Pat Fowler added comments about the preponderance of banning books.

During the business meeting, the revised club bylaws were adopted.

December activities of the club include decorating the health center lobby for the holidays, furnishing cookies for the Rotary Club’s Warming Shelter at the Parade of Lights, helping with Central School’s holiday shopping day, and attending Kurn Hattin’s holiday luncheon and musical presentation.

The local club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.

Area women interested in joining the club and helping with its community outreach activities may contact Membership Chairman Sally McGaffigan, frankmcgaffigan@comcast.net, or other club members.