Bellows Falls Walk the Rock

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Town of Rockingham and Bellows Falls Downtown Development Allince (BFDDA) announce the launch of “Walk the Rock” trail map and retail passport on Friday, July 21, at the Greater Falls Farmers Market at Hetty Green Park, at the corner of School Street and Church Street in Bellows Falls, from 4-7 p.m. The map includes five trails around downtown Bellows Falls highlighting some of the town’s most treasured views, secrets, surprises, and beloved retailers, which hikers and urban explorers will visit to earn prizes.

A “selfie” snapped at the appropriate spot on each trail and presented to one of 21 participating retailers will garner a custom sticker for that trail. Once all five stickers are collected, folks will earn a branded “Walk the Rock” stainless steel water bottle. In addition, when explorers gain a signature from all businesses listed on the passport portion of the map, they will earn a $10 gift certificate to the participating business of their choice. Trail seekers are also encouraged to post photos on social media with a #WalkTheRock tag to qualify for a drawing for additional special prizes.

“Rockingham Development and Bellows Falls Downtown are proud to present the ‘Walk the Rock’ program, which adds wayfinding in Bellows Falls while integrating our trails system to connect with our downtown merchants who offer everything from food and drink for both two and four-legged creatures, gems, gifts, clothing, antiques, books, and arcade games,” said Betsy Thurston, executive director of BFDDA.

The project is funded by a Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative (VOREC) community grant to develop connectivity among trails in and around the town of Rockingham, and develop an economic development plan that will support local businesses while promoting the quality of life that comes with outdoor recreational opportunities. It also highlights numerous efforts by organizations like Windham County Trail Alliance (WCoTA), Windham Hill Pinnacle Association, Saxtons River Valley Trails Initiative (SVTI), and Bellows Falls Historical Society, among others, who have planned, built, worked to fund, promote, and maintain the trails.

“Every trail has its own treasures, but we are excited to introduce places like the Riverfront Trail to visitors and residents who are still discovering the Labyrinth and Poet’s Seat. And the Island Trail, which offers a reflection on the past giving us an appreciation of who came before us,” Thurston said. “The trails will continue to evolve as new bridges, a town-owned train station, and the Area Wide Plan supports and encourages new development.”

In addition to the launch event, maps will be available at Town Hall, Rockingham Free Public Library, Welcome Center, and all participating businesses. Prizes available while supplies last. For more information about “Walk the Rock,” visit www.rockinghamvt.org/walktherock.