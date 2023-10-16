Bellows Falls volunteers offering hope

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – At a time when the desire for better government is on the minds of people the world over, Jehovah’s Witnesses will launch an international campaign to bring attention to a universal solution. The Witnesses will feature a special edition of “The Watchtower” magazine, available in over 780 languages in print and online, with the theme “What Is God’s Kingdom?”

Local volunteers from Bellows Falls and the surrounding areas distributed this special-edition magazine during the month of September.

“The topic of better government is timely, because we are seeing an increase in problems worldwide. Many people want solutions, and this magazine directs them to the hopeful future our Creator promises by mean of his Kingdom,” said Aubryanna Bush, a congregant in the Bellows Falls community. “I am happy to have a part in this campaign, because it allows me the opportunity to share the positive and permanent solutions found in the Bible.”

Throughout the centuries, millions of Jesus’ followers have prayed the words “thy Kingdom come,” but wonder what that Kingdom is, what it will accomplish, and when it will come. To answer those age-old questions, the Witnesses’ special-edition magazine will reference key Bible passages. The clear and simple explanations have been designed to appeal to both new and experienced Bible readers.

“The desire for better government seems universal, but the recurring disagreement lies in how to make that a reality. This can be divisive,” said Jason Siciliano, spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The exciting news is that there is a solution. Our campaign will bring this much-needed message of hope to our neighbors, by sharing why and how Jesus will be the perfect ruler to solve all the problems we currently face. It’s a message that can unite.”

During the height of the Covid pandemic, Jehovah’s Witnesses distributed millions of this special-edition magazine through letters, even sending copies to thousands of government officials worldwide. Now that they have returned to their door-to-door public ministry post-pandemic, this will be the first in-person campaign where they will have the opportunity to discuss the important and very timely subject with their neighbors.

A free digital copy of this special issue of “The Watchtower,” as well as information about the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses, is available at www.jw.org. The Witnesses’ site offers practical Bible-based content for people of all ages and beliefs in over 1,070 languages.