Bellows Falls Union High School June Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Abijah Palmer-Guest has been named the June Elks student of the month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Abijah, a senior, is the son of Nathan Guest and Judy Palmer-Guest of Athens.

Abijah makes school a priority and maintains almost perfect attendance. He is a prompt, responsible learner who communicates with his teachers independently and in advance.

A dedicated student, Abijah comes to school every day ready and eager to learn. He works diligently in all of his classes, completes his work on time, manages his time independently, and studies and prepares for his assignments. Always interested in improving, he cares not only about the grade, but about the skills, knowledge, and awareness that he gains from critical thinking and creative explorations.

A pleasure to work with, his positive attitude is contagious. Courteous, thoughtful, and polite when he disagrees with others, he does so respectfully and consciously; he knows how to assert himself maturely without stepping out of bounds.

Clearly passionate about making the world a better place, Abijah helped to establish a Climate Change club at BFUHS his junior year. He worked with others to initiate a composting program throughout the school and he spoke before the student body on the climate crisis and environmental awareness. He also helped initiate involvement in a Climate Change Rally in Brattleboro and worked on fundraising in support of climates and wildlife in crisis.

Additionally, he participated in a VSAC Grant funded cross-country expedition called “Conversations on the Open Roads” to document construction of tiny home villages to help address homelessness. Upon returning from this journey, this team of students from high schools throughout Vermont created a documentary of what they learned with the intention to promote a tiny home village for homelessness in Middlebury, Vt. Abijah continued this work through his senior project, building his own tiny home, which may eventually be used for his own living or for anyone who needs a home.

Clearly deserving of recognition for his passion and work, BFUHS and the Elks are honored to have Abijah represent us as a Student of the Month.