Bellows Falls Trustees hear from town manager

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Shortly after the start of the Bellows Falls Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, town manager Scott Pickup reported on a pedestrian accident in the downtown area the previous week. Pickup said the investigation was still in the preliminary stages, and tragically, the accident had been fatal. Bellows Falls Police Chief David Bemis confirmed the report and said state police were assisting with the investigation.

Pickup stated that there didn’t seem to be any reason to make changes from an engineering or safety standpoint, but they would continue to explore ways to improve the area. The speed limit coming into downtown Bellows Falls is currently set at 25 miles per hour, which Pickup said was the lowest permissible speed limit in the State of Vermont.

The trustees approved allocating funds for two municipal upgrades: the sewer plant, and the Kissel Hill project. Pickup presented the board with two applications for grant money from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). The total cost for both projects is $1.4 million. The town will apply for a 50% or higher matching grant.

Pickup updated the board on ongoing ARPA projects, including proposed upgrades to infrastructure in the downtown area. He suggested the board revisit previously discussed proposals and decide where they felt the funds would be best utilized.

Pickup said the town plans to apply for USDA grant funds to make improvements to the fire department facilities, explaining, “We’ve long had a problem with physical space in dispatch.” The department is in the process of finalizing upgrades to their server and communications, and Pickup said the space is insufficient and “crammed.” The plan would be to expand into some of the lobby space, and make minor changes that will improve efficiency and accommodate new equipment.

The next village trustees meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 13.