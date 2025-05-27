Bellows Falls TEN workshop

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – In Bellows Falls, we have local energy resources that we’re not using, and opportunities to harness them here. By building a series of thermal energy networks (TENs), we can see multiple benefits, and heat and cool multiple buildings at once.

We are learning that TENs are not new technology, though new to many of us in Vermont. These highly efficient energy systems use ground source heat pumps and water in pipes to circulate thermal energy between buildings. That heat comes from many sources, including shallow geothermal boreholes. TENs can also repurpose excess heat from breweries, bakeries, grocery stores, laundromats – even our sewer lines and wastewater treatment plant can be tapped to capture and reuse the heat that we flush down the drain.

These networks can help Bellows Falls reduce energy use and lower our energy bills. Ownership can be municipal, like water and wastewater services, or cooperative by a group of local businesses. We can also contract with companies that design, construct, manage, and finance these systems, offering us the option to take ownership when we can all see that the system works.

TENs can be financed without raising taxes. Unlike roads or schools that cost taxpayers money, TENs create revenue from the monthly bills customers pay, allowing the upfront costs to be paid back over time.

Join us for the Bellows Falls TENs workshop, on Wednesday, June 11, from 6-8 p.m., in the lower theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House. Join us as we explore how using the heat we already have can help make Bellows Falls more livable, equitable, and affordable. This plan is paid for in part by the Department of Public Service through the Energy Efficient Conservation Block Grant.

Food and drink will be provided. RSVP to executiveassistant@rockbf.org.