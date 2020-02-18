Bellows Falls Rotary Club annual spaghetti dinner

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Mark your calendars, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, for a delicious dinner out with your friends and family. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Bellows Falls American Legion.

As always, the food is freshly prepared and served by the Bellows Falls Rotary Club members. On the menu is homemade spaghetti sauce and meatballs, freshly made crisp salad with a balsamic maple dressing, bread, dessert, and beverage. There is a vegetarian sauce and a gluten-free option available. Kids under 5 eat for free. Take out is also available. Tickets will be sold at the door or you may ask a Rotarian. For more information, please call 802-376-9972.

All proceeds support Rotary sponsored community projects, scholarships for graduating students, sponsorship of foreign exchange students, and specific local programs such as Our Place, Parks Place, and numerous other organizations.

Mark your calendar for dinner with the Bellows Falls Rotary Club at the Bellows American Legion, 42 Rockingham St., Bellows Falls, Vt. Come hungry!