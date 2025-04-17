Bellows Falls Rotary Club adult spelling bee fundraiser

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Rotary Club is excited to announce its upcoming adult spelling bee fundraiser, taking place on Friday, May 9, at 7 p.m., at the Moose Lodge in Bellows Falls. This lively and entertaining event will bring together community members, local businesses, and spelling enthusiasts for a night of fun competition, in support of Rotary’s service projects, charitable giving, scholarships, and more.

If you think you have what it takes to be crowned spelling bee champion, gather a team of four and sign up today. Team registration costs $200 per team, and only 10 teams will be able to compete. Don’t miss this chance to showcase your spelling skills while supporting a great cause.

Businesses and individuals looking to make an impact can become event sponsors. Various sponsorship levels are available, offering promotional benefits such as brand recognition, advertising opportunities, and on-site engagement.

The deadline for sponsorship and team registration is Friday, May 2. For sponsorship details, team registration, and more information, please visit www.bfrotary.club/page/adult-spelling-bee. You can also call or email Sam Howard, at saamjm@gmail.com or 802-376-9983.