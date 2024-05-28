Bellows Falls Pride announces 2024 event calendar

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Film, trains, and music offerings characterize the events planned by Bellows Falls Pride from June-October, to recognize and support the LGBTQ community in southern Vermont. Bellows Falls will once more become a destination for the LGBTQ community in New England and beyond, echoing the days of the historic Andrews Inn, which supported the gay community and was in business from 1973-1984, located in the Windham Hotel building.

As usual, event locations will occur in walkable downtown Bellows Falls, so patrons can enjoy the full dining and shopping experience before and after events. June kicks off with the LGBTQ film festival at the opera house, located on The Square. Tickets and event details will become available online at www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com.

The film schedule is as follows: Wednesday, June 5, “The Birdcage,” sponsored by Bellows Falls Pride; Wednesday, June 12, “Philadelphia,” sponsored by Windham Antiques; Wednesday, June 19, “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar,” sponsored by Wunderbar; Wednesday, June 26, “Hairspray” (original John Waters), sponsored by the National LGBT Hotline.

The Train Ride for Pride Whistlestop Tour, coordinated with the Vermonter Amtrak schedule from Essex to Bellows Falls, will occur on Saturday, June 8, beginning at 7:30 a.m., and concluding in Brattleboro at 1 p.m.

On Thursday, June 20, Bellows Falls Pride will collaborate with Senior Solutions to host author and blogger Mark S. King at the Bellows Falls Opera House with a presentation entitled, “Coming of Age with Grace and Grit.” His latest book, “My Fabulous Disease,” will be available for purchase in the lobby through Village Square Booksellers following the event. This event is free and open to the public.

The month will conclude with an Andrews Inn Disco Dance Party at Ciao Popolo on Saturday, June 29.

Mark your calendars for a Family Fest on Aug. 10, a Stage 33 show with Canadian singer-

songwriter megatalent Taylor Abrahamse on Sept. 6, and a National Coming Out Day/Get Out the Vote program on Oct. 9, sponsored by Keller Williams Realty at the Bellows Falls Opera House, with speakers Fred Karger, the first openly gay 2012 presidential candidate, and documentary producer Aimee Flaherty, whose 2023 award-winning film, “Commitment to Life,” will be shown following the speakers.

Details to follow on the Bellows Falls Pride Facebook page and website, www.bellowsfallspride.com.