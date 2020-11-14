Bellows Falls Police Department seeking Operation Elves donations

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Police Department is hosting our Operation Elves program this year. We wish to continue in the spirit of giving and supporting our local community, yet be as safe as possible. We have partnered with the Bellows Falls Opera House and will be providing pajamas and movie passes for area children.

BFPD is seeking donations of new pajamas for children, or we are accepting monetary donations and will happily do the shopping. We are accepting donations now. As applications are received, we will post what is needed on our Bellows Falls Police Department webpage. We tend to get more of our donations for infants and toddlers, but let’s keep in mind sizes for older children – some may need adult sizes.

Please help this program and donate as you are able. Donations will need to be brought in by the first week of December. If you would prefer to make a monetary donation, checks can be made payable to Bellows Falls Police Department with memo of Operation Elves.

Anyone who wishes to participate in receiving gifts will need to fill out a very brief form with contact information, clothing size, and gender so that we can fill all requests. Forms will be available in person at the Police Department, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., or by phone during this time period. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.

Pick up date will be Dec. 12. Due to Covid-19, we will have specific pick up time with only one person present to receive the gifts. More details will follow soon.

For more information, contact Renae at 802-463-1234.