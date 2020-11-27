Bellows Falls Historical Society is Shaw’s beneficiary for December

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Historical Society has been chosen as beneficiary of the Shaw’s Give Back Where it Counts reusable shopping bag program for the month of December.

For every reusable tote bag that is purchased at the Ames Plaza Shaw’s in Walpole, N.H., the historical society will receive $1. The display is located at the front of the store, near the check our lines.

Shaw’s Give Back Where it Counts program was launched in April of 2019. It facilitates community support with the goal of making a difference in the communities where shoppers actually live and work.

The Bellows Falls Historical Society is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and maintaining our fascinating local history. We have a lively and active Facebook page as well as a website where you can get more information about the society, www.BellowsFallsHistoricalSociety.org. We are very excited to be chosen for the month of December. Think of us when you’re shopping at Shaw’s.