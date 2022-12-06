Bellows Falls Fire Station Completes Next Phase Of Renovations

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Fire Station, located at 170 Rockingham Street, recently completed multiple construction upgrades at the facility, which was originally completed back in 1984. According to Bellows Falls Fire Chief, Shaun McGinnis, the funds for the repairs were taken from the town’s fund balance, which is handled by the Village of Bellows Falls.

Completed over a two-month period, the recent station improvements included the paving of the front pod of the fire house, and multiple heat pumps installed in the Police Department Dispatch and lobby areas. Additional improvement plans are also in the works.

“I am currently working on getting quotes for new gutters for the fire station,” Shaun McGinnis said in a recent interview. “We are looking to add snow breaks and trim work that needs to be done to the building.”

Other possible improvement in the works include the building of a Sally port on the building to aid the police department. “This would enhance officer safety, provide shelter for the police cruisers during cold and inclement weather, as well as provide additional storage space,” McGinnis added.

“Having garage space for the cruisers would also cut down on idling time in cold weather. The funds that will be needed to have construction estimates and plans drawn up was discussed and approved at a recent Trustees meeting. However, the time frame for the project will depend on what the architectural firm designing the plans comes up with.”