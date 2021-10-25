Bellows Falls Emblem Club welcomes new members

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Emblem Club 153 held its meeting Oct. 12, 2021 at the Bellows Falls Elks Club.

We were very happy to welcome a new member to our club, initiating Diane Beers. Along with Diane, we welcomed eight members from the Brattleboro Club through demits as their club has disbanded. Welcome Marguerite Curtiss, Beverly Davidson, Diane Finnell, Irene Grenda, Linda Hurley, Sandy Mertz, Diana Page, and Connie Weldon.

Following our business meeting and discussion on the club’s upcoming 150 tickets and Thanksgiving Pie Sale, Connie Weldon and Diane Finnell provided delicious refreshments.

If anyone feels they would like to join a club that works for the betterment of area causes, food shelves, etc., please call Simone Crosby at 802-463-3573 or 802-463-3992. Meetings are held second Tuesday each month at 6 p.m. at the Elks.