Bellows Falls Emblem Club installs new officers

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is with delight that the Bellows Falls Emblem Club 153 has been able to resume meetings since the Covid-19 pandemic. On June 22, 2021, the club met at Bellows Falls Elks Club to install its newly elected officers for the coming two years. Following the meeting, they enjoyed a very nice dinner at Spencer’s Place in Walpole, N.H.

Anyone interested in what the Bellows Falls Emblem Club is and does, please feel free to call PSP Simone Crosby at 802-463-3573 or email scissors@sover.net.