Bellows Falls Emblem Club installs new officers

BF Emblem Club
Front row: Patricia Hall, second guard; Ann Horrocks, first guard; Simone Crosby, PSP corresponding secretary; Linda James, president. Back row: Felicia Aaron King, third trustee; Liz Walker, vice president; Ashley McCants, treasurer and recording secretary; Carol Minichiello, financial secretary; Paula Collins, chaplin; Kay Long, marshal; Marie Perrault, chairman of trustees. Not pictured: Sandy Mertz, second trustee, and Dianne Potter, press correspondent. Photo provided

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is with delight that the Bellows Falls Emblem Club 153 has been able to resume meetings since the Covid-19 pandemic. On June 22, 2021, the club met at Bellows Falls Elks Club to install its newly elected officers for the coming two years. Following the meeting, they enjoyed a very nice dinner at Spencer’s Place in Walpole, N.H.

Anyone interested in what the Bellows Falls Emblem Club is and does, please feel free to call PSP Simone Crosby at 802-463-3573 or email scissors@sover.net.

