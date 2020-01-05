Bellows Falls Area Senior Center winter happenings

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center, in conjunction with AARP, are excited to announce free tax preparation for the 2019 tax season. Free simple tax preparation is available for low- and moderate-income residents across Vermont and Walpole, N.H. regardless of age. AARP Tax-Aide counselors are volunteers who are trained each year on state and federal tax regulations and are certified by the IRS to provide free tax preparation services. Volunteers will be available Monday and Thursday starting Feb. 3 through April 9. Appointments are required for this service. Please call the Senior Center at 802-463-3907 to make an appointment.

Winter Wondercrop! Scrapbooking event will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Participants should bring a scrapbook, refill pages, pictures, adhesives, tools, other cropping materials such as paper, cardstock, crafting supplies, and a bag lunch. There are limited products on hand to purchase so it is highly recommended that you preorder to ensure you have all of the supplies you need for the day. To see all products available, please go to www.creativememories.com/user/tinawhite.

There will be some special ways to win prizes though out the day. So, pack up your projects, grab a friend, and come join in the fun. To stay up to date on all future events, like the Facebook, www.facebook.com/cmAdvisorTinaWhite.

Join us for “Name That Tune,” a fun, live music event Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m.

Interested in becoming a U.S. Census taker? There will be a free informational talk Thursday, Jan. 30 at 11:15 a.m.

The Gad about Girls are taking the winter off but will start meeting again in March.

With winter weather now upon us, please remember the senior center is closed when WNESU school system is closed due to inclimate weather.

The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center is open to local seniors aged 50 and over. The senior center is located at 18 Tuttle St. in Bellows Falls. We offer accessibility in the forms of a lift and ramps, and we have plenty of free parking. For more information, call 802-463-3907.