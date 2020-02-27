Bellows Falls Area Senior Center winter and spring happenings

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center introduces Movie Mondays. We will be showing the following movies Mondays at 12:15 p.m.

March 9, “No Time for Sergeants”

March 16, “The Magnificent Seven”

March 23, “Shane”

March 30, “The Flintstones”

Tina White will be hosting a March scrapbooking event Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a scrapbook or refill pages, pictures, adhesives, tools, other cropping materials such as paper, cardstock, and a bag lunch. Pack up your projects, join us for some great conversation, finish a project, and make new friends. Please contact me for a pre-registration form at tinamw@vermontel.net, 802-869-3478, or stop by the senior center to pick one up at the bulletin board.

The senior center is hosting an AARP Driver Safety Course Wednesday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Space for this course is limited and you can reserve your spot with payment. Cars have changed. So have traffic rules, driving conditions, and the roads we travel every day. Some drivers have never looked back since they got their first driver’s licenses, but even the most experienced drivers can benefit from brushing up on their driving skills. Lunch will be available for purchase at the center or you can bring your own.

With winter weather upon us, please remember that if the WNESU School System is closed due to inclimate weather, so are we!

The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center is open to local seniors aged 50 and over. We do not charge membership fees so feel free to drop in and check us out. We serve a hot lunch Monday through Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. The senior center is located at 18 Tuttle St. in Bellows Falls. We offer accessibility in the forms of a lift and ramps, and we have plenty of free parking. Contact us for further information at 802-463-3907.