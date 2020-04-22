Bellows Falls annual meeting postponed until June

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Because of the COVID-19 situation, the Bellows Falls village annual meeting has been postponed until June 15, 2020 at the Bellows Falls Opera House at 7 p.m. and June 16, 2020 for voting by Australian ballot at the Masonic Temple, 61 Westminster St., from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Go to www.rockbf.org for further information.

Offices to be filled, term length, current seat holder:

Moderator, one-year, Paul Obuchowski

President, one-year, Deborah Wright

Two Trustees, two-year, Gary Lique, Jonathan Wright

Clerk, one-year, Kathleen Neathawk

Treasurer, one-year, Donna J. Harty

Three Auditors, one-year, Patricia Fowler, Tim Powers

If you wish to run for Bellows Falls Village office, nomination petitions do not need to be presented for this election, as the COVID-19 pandemic is requiring social distancing. The consent forms can be found at www.rockbf.org or can be emailed to you upon request. They must be returned to the clerk’s office by May 11, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. – six Mondays before the election – and contain a minimum of 19 valid signatures.

The last day to file petitions signed by at least 5% of village voters with the Village Clerk for articles to be included in annual meeting warning is April 30, 2020 – 45 days before annual meeting.

Anyone whose name does not appear on the Bellows Falls Village checklist may register with the Village Clerk. You may register on Election Day and vote that same day. You may also register online at MYVOTERPAGE or we can email you the form; however, we must see your driver’s license for verification. For more information, call the clerk’s office at 802-463-4336 ext. 1102 or 1103, or by email clerk@rockbf.org or asstclerk@rockbf.org.