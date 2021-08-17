Bellows Falls American Legion Post 37 welcomes you

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – To all active Military and veterans of all service branches in the Bellows Falls and Fall Mountain region, we want you to become a member of your local American Legion family. We welcome you with outstretched arms to become a Legionnaire and join like-minded people as yourself. You are eligible to join the Bellows Falls American Legion Post 37 at 42 Rockingham St., Bellows Falls, Vt. If you are a spouse or son of a military member, please apply.

Come on in for a visit, meet new friends, and check out our charities and programs: Auxiliary, Sons of the Legion, Flag Day, dinners, laughter, New Year’s event Golden Age party, memories, Memorial Day celebration, high school scholarships, American Legion Baseball, Halloween parties for the kids, Veterans Day parade and ceremony, free Thanksgiving community dinners, financial assistance, Color Guard, barbecues, and Christmas with Santa for the local kids.

The Legion Family across America is celebrating 102 years of service to fellow veterans and to our community in all 50 states. Pick up an application at the Post for yourself, spouse, and/or dependents to become a Legionnaire, Son of the Legion, or Auxiliary member.

For more information, contact Commander Don Stocker at 802-463-9700.

Written by Service Officer Smokey Aumand