Bellows Falls American Legion cancels Memorial Day events

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls American Legion Post 37 announced with sadness that they are canceling their Memorial Day events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will continue with the Memorial Day event next year set for May 31, 2021. Please honor, by your remembrance, our past heroes of the Armed Forces who died in war serving our country. Please honor those who have gone before us and the loved ones they left behind.

Thank you for your support, Commander Don Stalker, Adjutant Doug Roberts, and Public Relations Smokey Aumand.