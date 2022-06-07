Bellows Falls Alumni Court candidates

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The following are this year’s nominees for the 2022 Bellows Falls Alumni Queen: Stephanie Ager, Grace Guild, Shelby Stoodley, Maya Waryas, and Grace Wilkinson.

Stephanie Ager

Hello! My name is Stephanie Lynne Ager, I am the daughter of Todd Ager and Jill King of Bellows Falls, Vt.

In my time at BFUHS, I have enjoyed being involved in a multitude of extracurricular activities, including cross-country, indoor track, outdoor track, basketball, soccer, student council, math team,

and band. I have also had employment experiences lifeguarding at Rockingham Recreation, working as a Planning Assistant for the Town of Rockingham and working at Subway. I have spent countless hours volunteering as a Junior member of Pierce Lawton Unit 37 American Legion Auxiliary, distributing poppies for Memorial Day, wrapping more than 100 Christmas gifts, and helping out with Friday night dinners and Veterans Day dinners, to name a few. As a student council member, I have held a variety of leadership positions including being selected as treasurer last year and vice president this year. As a class representative, I have served as vice president two years in a row. I have also been selected as one of the cross-

country captains and outdoor track captains. Additionally, I am honored to have been named the 2021-22 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen and the Elks student of the month twice. Other notable awards I have received include the Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award, and the Vermont Wellesley College Club Book Award. I look forward to participating in similar activities in college.

In the fall, I will be attending Wesleyan University. My goal is to enroll in the dual degree program at Wesleyan to study biomedical engineering, which partners with Columbia University, Dartmouth College, and the California Institute of Technology. These programs will allow me to earn two degrees in five years combined: three years at Wesleyan and two at the engineering school.

Grace Guild

My name Grace Guild. My parents are Thad and Jan Guild and we live in Cambridgeport, Vt. I have played tennis my junior and senior year. I participated in BFUHS jazz band and pit orchestra during the production of Mary Poppins. I worked at Halladay’s Florist and Gifts. I will attend Champlain College in Burlington, Vt. for a degree in business and management.

Shelby Stoodley

My name is Shelby Stoodley. My parents are Lee and Doreen Stoodley and we live in the town of Westminster, Vt.

I’ve been involved in: student council, drama club, cross-country, indoor track, and track and field. I have also been part of the prom committee, yearbook committee, upward bound, and our Umatter group to list a few. I am part of the

National Honors Society and National Art Honors Society. I am class secretary, and also participated in Girls State as well as the Big Brother Big Sister program and Upward Bound at Keene State College as well. I currently work as an intern at the Village Square Booksellers.

I’ve done community service at the Greater Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce, American Legion, Rockingham Free Library, Monadnock Humane Society, and at BFUHS with track and field meets.

I will be attending the University of New England and majoring in Dental Hygiene. I also plan to participate in their club track and field team.

I am very honored to have this opportunity and thank everyone that has helped me get to this point!

Maya Waryas

My name is Maya Waryas. My parents are Heather and Fred Waryas, and we live in Bellows Falls, Vt. During my time at BFUHS, I have played field hockey, basketball, track, and have been involved in school activities such as student council, class secretary, National Honor Society, National Honor Society of the Arts, and more. I have also worked throughout my four years of High School as a pool attendant, at a summer educational camp, and at Allen Brother’s. Next fall, I plan to attend Saint Joseph’s College of Maine where I will major in Psychology, minor in Forensics, and continue to play field hockey. I am honored to be selected as a part of the alumni court, and excited to be a future

BFUHS alum!

Grace Wilkinson

Hello! My name is Grace Wilkinson. My parents are Kimberly and Christopher Wilkinson from Bellows Falls, Vt.

Throughout my time at Bellows Falls Union High School I have been a part of several groups such as the Varsity Field Hockey team, where I was part of two Division 1 State Championships. I was named Captain my junior and senior year,

as well as earning other awards throughout. I also was a part of the Varsity Softball team where I earned SVL honors, and was named Captain my senior year. I have been our Class President all four years at BFUHS and a member of the Student Council each year. In addition, I have also spent several hours of community service coaching youth field hockey grades K-8 and helping out with the Terrier Hall of Fame dinners. I work as an afterschool program aid at Central Elementary School and hope to continue similar work throughout the summer.

I will be continuing my education at Endicott College in the field of Nursing. I hope to finish my four years at Endicott and continue on to be a travel nurse. I enjoy meeting new people and visiting new places and I’m looking forward to doing so in the future.