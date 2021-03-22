Bellows Falls Alumni Association cancels 2021 Alumni Weekend

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, the Bellows Falls Alumni Association has decided to cancel the 2021 Alumni Weekend. We feel that the safety of our alumni is the most important thing. Although we are almost to the light at the end of the tunnel of this situation, we feel it is safer not to have the weekend in 2021 and come back stronger than ever in 2022.

So, we are planning on Alumni Weekend 2022 being the biggest and best. We will be celebrating and welcoming three graduating classes, the classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022. I urge all to attend Father’s Day weekend of 2022 and really give the three classes a weekend to remember.

We will also be honoring three 50-year classes in 2022, the classes of 1970, 1971, and 1972. To really celebrate the three 50-year classes, we need help. The association pays for the members of the 50-year class reunion. So, with no weekend for two years, the expenses will be higher than usual in 2022. I urge you to pay your dues this year if you can and donate to the special 50-year class fund we will be setting up. I know times are tough for many, but if you can please help as we want to make 2022 as special as can be. You can get dues information from the alumni website, www.bellowsfallsalumni.org, or visit our Facebook page.

We will be still crowning the queen and her court for the Class of 2021 so please be on the lookout for this information in June.

We hope to see as many of you as possible in 2022 and to celebrate in the alumni spirit we are all used to and proud of.