Bell Tower at Historic Immanuel Church in Bellows Falls Restored

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls Village is full of historic homes and buildings. Some have been fortunate to have been restored for future generations by a number of means, and some have not. Recently, the Bellows Falls Historical Society received foundation funding and put a new roof on their Grist Mill Museum, saving that historic building. But the former church, which became the grange, which became the YMCA building at School and Atkinson Street, was torn down last December after efforts to restore it failed. Near the other end of School Street, the congregation of Immanuel Episcopal Church have seen their efforts to restore the leaking masonry of the bell tower of their historic church succeed, and that unique building will continue to stand. It was through the efforts of a dwindling but dedicated congregation that this success was achieved. It is another fine example of history being saved.

According to “A History of Immanuel Church of Bellows Falls,” published in 1953, the congregation was organized as a parish back in 1798 and they were already meeting in the commonly shared house of worship as far back as 1787. A wooden church was opened on four acres of land at the current site, 20 Church Street, in time for its then very popular Christmas Eve service in 1817. That building was replaced by the current, now restored, stone church in time for a similar service in 1867. Spokesperson for the congregation, Nancy McAuliffe, says, “It’s such a beautiful building… It’s been a work of love trying to restore this building.”

The stone church was designed by noted Gothic revival architect Richard M. Upjohn in a buttress style typical of 14th century France. And the bell in its tower, donated for use in the wooden church in 1819, is an original, made by “Revere and Son” of Boston. The most notorious of its congregation, now interred in the cemetery next to the church, was Hetty Green (1834–1916), who married into the local Green family and became known as “The Witch of Wall Street,” having taken a fortune her father made in whaling to become, at one time, the richest woman in the U.S. Hetty was well known for her “miserly ways,” retaining Vermont residency so as not to pay New York taxes among other things. But her daughter Sylvia endowed Immanuel Church as well as the original medical center in Bellows Falls. McAuliffe credits the family as strong supporters of the church, “Even though they weren’t here all that often.” In recent years, Immanuel has been known for its outreach to the community. Its popular Stone Church Arts Concert Series introduced numerous singers and musicians to the community for a number of years. And its Community Closet for used clothing is now open again after a two year Covid closure.

Despite their endowment, the congregation decided to sell off one of their buildings – Currier Hall – to fund desperately needed repair of the leaking masonry of its octagonal bell tower. McAuliffe says the old hall “was full of stuff, but we did find some [historical] treasures.” Paul Bemis from Westminster has now repointed and repaired the masonry “from top to bottom,” and its fine stained glass windows are being restored with mahogany frames. They have also restored their chapel and painted other parts of the interior.

McAuliffe says the church is now “fully open” after Covid shutdown, and masks are optional for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., and for other events.