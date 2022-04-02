Beekeeper offers workshops

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Charles Andros, a former New Hampshire and Vermont apiary inspector, will be holding beekeeping workshops on April 23, May 21, July 16, and Sept. 10, all from 1–4 p.m., at 18 MacLean Rd., Alstead, N.H. Topics of discussion will vary by workshop but include: early spring management, locating apiaries, equipment, handling bees, feeding syrup and supplements, making nuclei, reversing, finding queens, pollen collection, supering, requeening, treatment of mites and foulbrood, and winter preperations.

Bring a veil if you have one, as the workshops involve the opening of some colonies. Water and sunscreen recommended. Look for the “BEE” sign on the south side of Walpole Valley Rd. Registration is required. Email lindenamel@gmail.com or call 603-756-9056.