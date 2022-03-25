Beatrice Louise Allen, 1922-2022

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Beatrice “Bee” Allen of Rockingham, Vt., passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Bee was 99-years-old. She was the daughter of Herbert and Louise Allen of Westminster, Vt.

At age 19, Bee married George Everett Allen of Claremont, N.H., and together they raised four children. The family lived in Claremont and Lebanon, N.H., before moving to Westminster, Vt.

Everett and Bee were married for 59 years before Everett’s passing in November of 2000.

In addition to raising her family, Bee worked as a salesperson for Allen Brothers Farmstand, a business created by her brothers John, Russell, Frank, and Raymond. She also worked for the nearby Tip-Top bakery store. Bee loved working with people in the marketplace. She collected tolls with her husband Everett at the Cheshire toll bridge, connecting Charlestown, N.H. and Springfield, Vt. And during her retirement years, she served as a caregiver and companion to elderly seniors in their homes.

Bee was a lifetime member of the Christian Family Circle Church, which was founded by her father, Herbert, in Westminster. She was active in the church as a Sunday school teacher, and a volunteer with Camp Blessing, a ministry of CFCC. Throughout her life, Bee loved and nurtured her various flower and vegetable gardens, staying active into her late 80’s.

Bee is predeceased by eight of her siblings: William, Raymond, Walter, Frank, John, Russell, Margaret DeFredo, and Gladys Trombley. Bee is survived by her sister Daisy Jean French of Brattleboro, Vt.; her sons, Ronald Allen of Stephens City, Va., and Donald Allen of Springfield, Vt.; daughters, Jane Lafayette and Becky Matthews of Rockingham, Vt.; her grandchildren, Rhonda Lancaster and Todd Allen; Sarah Allen Jean Gilles, Moses Allen, and Ira Allen; Angela Lawrence and Daniel Lafayette; and James Matthews. In addition, she is survived by 13 great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT, on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 6–8 p.m. A memorial service for Bee will be conducted at Christian Family Circle Church, now the Redemption Church, Back Westminster Rd., Westminster, VT, Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1 p.m., to be followed by a graveside service at the Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of floral gifts, donations should be sent to the Victory Christian Children’s Home at Charles Trombley Ministries, P.O. Box 140207, Broken Arrow, OK 74014-0002.