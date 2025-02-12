BDCC nonprofit board workshop

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation (BDCC), in partnership with Town of Rockingham Development and the Bellows Falls Downtown Alliance, brings you this workshop to help you build your best nonprofit board.

The workshops will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and Wednesday, March 5, from 5-6:30 p.m., at the Waypoint Center in Bellows Falls.

Join us for this two-session workshop to discuss nonprofit board development best practices, gain new skills and ideas in a supportive peer-learning environment, and leave with a plan to build a better board for your organization. This workshop is limited to 16 participants.

There is a discount for registering more than one attendee from a single board. Use discount code PARTIAL (case sensitive) to apply the discount when registering.

Register at www.brattleborodevelopment.com/public-events/board-development-training-bellows-falls.

Scholarships are available; reach out to mstaloff@brattleborodevelopment.com for more information.