Barrett & Valley Associates Inc. welcomes Rob Weltz

GRAFTON, Vt. – Barrett & Valley Associates Inc. is pleased to announce that Rob Weltz has joined their team as a real estate professional, licensed in both Vermont and New Hampshire. With more than 24 years of experience in education and a longstanding commitment to community involvement, Weltz brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and passion to the real estate industry.

A Bellows Falls native, Weltz’s dedication to his community is evident through his various roles, including serving as the board chair of Bellows Falls Union High School and as an active member of the BPOE #1619 Elks Lodge. His deep connection to the area and his knowledge of the region are assets that will enable him to provide outstanding service to his clients.

“Rob’s extensive experience in education and his active involvement in local organizations provide him with a unique perspective on the needs of our clients,” said Jessica Landers, principal broker at Barrett & Valley Associates. “His ability to connect with people, work collaboratively, and think strategically aligns perfectly with the values and goals of our firm.”

Weltz earned a Bachelor of Science in education from the University of Vermont, and a Master of Education from Springfield College. Throughout his career in education, Weltz has demonstrated exceptional leadership and problem-solving abilities, skills that will now serve him well in helping clients navigate the complexities of buying and selling real estate.

Barrett & Valley Associates Inc. is a leading real estate agency serving clients throughout southern and central Vermont and New Hampshire. With a reputation for integrity, personalized service, and deep knowledge of the local market, Barrett & Valley is committed to helping clients throughout the sales or purchase process.

For more information about Weltz, or to work with him on your next real estate transaction, contact Barrett & Valley Associates Inc. at 802-843-2390, or visit www.barrettandvalley.com. Weltz can be reached directly at rweltz.bva@gmail.com, or by calling his direct line at 919-986-4207.