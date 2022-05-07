Barbara Holton, 1929-2022

WALPOLE, N.H. – Barbara Wentworth Holton of Walpole, N.H., formerly of Westminster, Vt. and Venice, Fla., passed away at her home in Venice on Feb. 24, 2022. She was married to James C. Holton for more than 70 years.

Barbara was born in Bellows Falls, Vt. on March 5, 1929, daughter of Chester and Alma (Ellis) Wentworth. She was a graduate of Bellows Falls High School class of 1946 and Wilfred Beauty Academy in Boston, Mass.

She and her husband served as house parents at the New England Kurn Hattin Home for Boys and then farmed locally for many years. Barbara was later employed by Hubbard Farms in Walpole, N.H. and served as secretary to the Director of International Operations for 20 years.

She is survived by a son, Gregory Holton (Joan), a daughter, Raynie Laware (John), four grandsons, James Wheeler, Christopher Holton, Eric Wheeler, and Brett Wheeler, and seven great-grandchildren, Nicholas Wheeler, Gracie Wheeler, Landon Wheeler, Logan Wheeler, Jack Holton, Tyler Wheeler, and Benjamin Wheeler. Barbara is also fondly remembered as a surrogate mom to several youth in the Westminster area, in particular, David Willard and Stanley Trelewicz. Barbara was predeceased by her husband James, and sisters Jean Estes Girardeau and Sally Halladay.

A memorial service will be held June 18 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Westminster, Vt. Contributions in her memory may be made to Tidewell Foundation (Hospice), 3550 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239.