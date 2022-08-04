Barbara Dailey joins Neighborhood Connections

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Barbara Dailey joined Neighborhood Connections as Programs Coordinator in June 2022, after nearly 16 years working in administration at Brown University, where she honed her skills in collaborating and management of programs, projects, events, and data. Prior to her time at Brown, Barbara homeschooled two sons. She has also worked as a midwife assistant and in childcare, restaurants, bookstores, and community organizations.

As Programs Coordinator, Barbara is responsible for managing Neighborhood Connections’ social services programs, including Friends and Neighbors, The Mountain Town Connector, and The School Partnership initiative.

Barbara lives in Jamaica in the house she built with her husband, Tom. They have very recently relocated from their 1804 homestead on the Rhode Island and Connecticut line. When not working on their house, Barbara enjoys family, friends, music, and hiking in the mountains.