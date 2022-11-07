Barbara C. Parker, 1934-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Barbara Parker, 88, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

Barbara Parker was born May 29, 1934 in Hartford, Vt., the daughter of Floyd and Adrienne (Minor) Coutermarsh. She moved to Springfield in 1942. Barb graduated from Springfield High School in 1952. She was employed by The Fellows Gear Shaper Company shortly after graduation.

Barbara married Robert E. Parker in 1957 and they quickly grew their family to include six children, all boys, in nine years. She was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. Once the boys were old enough she began working at Jones and Lamson Machine Company in the early 1970s. She later worked at Johnson and Dix Fuel Company.

Barb was an avid bowler and a member of the Precision Valley Bowling Association. She was a Trustee of the Parks and Recreation Department and an active member of the Springfield Senior Center. Barb was a long-time dedicated fan of her beloved Red Sox, often attending opening day at Fenway Park, including a streak of 12 years in a row. Barb and Bob loved to fish, and you could find them with all six boys at Knapp Pond, or any combination of kids and parents at the boat ramp at White’s Cove.

She was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America, and St. Mary’s Altar Society. She was a loyal member of the Springfield Lion’s Club. She was the first female inducted into the Springfield Chapter and became the first-ever female President of the Chapter. In 2002, she was awarded the Lion’s Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, one of the international foundation’s highest recognitions. In 2017, she was recognized for her 25 years of service, holding an outstanding perfect meeting attendance record.

Barbara was recognized and well known for her many years of volunteer work. She was an RSVP volunteer; a driver for the Council on Aging, Meals-On-Wheels, and the Association for the Blind; a Windsor Country Partner; a Companion to a foster child with Casey Family Services; and a Red Cross Blood Drawing Aide and multiple-time donor.

In 1998, she received the VT National Bank Community Volunteer Award. In 2010, she was the recipient of the Governor’s Outstanding Service Award presented by then-Governor, James Douglas. She was also designated a National Service Participant.

She is survived by her devoted sister, Shirley Coutermarsh of Springfield, Vt.; six sons and their families – Michael and Candy of Las Vegas, Nev.; Terry and Else of Bekkestua, Norway; Douglas and Karen of Stow, Mass.; Kenneth of Springfield, Vt.; Steven and Paula of Winter Garden, Fla.; and Randall and West of Springfield, Vt.; eight grandchildren – Brianna, Clayton, Paige, Stevie Rae, Ty, Levi, Jackson, and Lena; and two great-granddaughters, Cheyanne and Emma.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Robert; two brothers, Richard and Ronald; two sisters, Roberta Sirosky, and Elaine Hinckley; and a nephew, Donald Hinckley.

Family and friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6–8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield with Father “Larry” Morala Organiza officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield, Vt.

Donations in her memory may be made to St Mary’s Catholic Church, 20 Pleasant St, Springfield VT 05156, to the Springfield Lion’s Club, P.O. Box 77, Springfield VT 05156, or to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Flowers may be sent to the Davis Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Nov. 11. Please consider buying local at Woodbury Florist, 802-886-8315.