Back-to-School supplies drive at Benson’s Chevrolet

LUDLOW, Vt. – Benson’s Chevrolet, 25 Pond Street in Ludlow, is collecting back-to-school supplies for Ludlow, Mount Holly, and Cavendish school from now until Sept. 10, 2021. Items may be dropped to our sales department Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Items needed for kindergarten through grade 6: backpacks, pencils, colored pencils, manual pencil sharpeners, erasers, crayons, Elmer’s Glue, pocket folders, washable markers, tissues, glue sticks, one-subject notebooks, small snap plastic pencil cases, kids’ blunt tip scissors, pens, art supplies, binders, and composition notebooks.

Items needed for ESBR (7-12): academic year/day planners, highlighters, sticky notes, statistic calculators, Adobe Suite software, and one-subject notebooks.

Let’s make 2021 Back to School a special one! Thank you for your support of our children’s education!

For more information, call 802-228-4000 or find Benson’s Chevrolet on Facebook or Instagram.