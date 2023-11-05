Author Francesca Arnoldy workshop series

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Sharing from her experience as a community doula and hospice volunteer, Francesca (Gurney) Arnoldy, who graduated with Springfield High School’s Class of 1999, has made normalizing the topic of death her life’s work. She is an accomplished author, speaker, teacher, and provider, and will be holding two free workshops open to all in Springfield on Nov. 13 and 14 – each with a different focus, so that attending both will have double the impact.

On Monday, Nov. 13, from 1-2 p.m., Francesca will be at the Springfield Town Library for a one-hour “Introduction to Death Journaling” workshop.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 1-3 p.m., Francesca will be at the Springfield Area Parent Child Center Training Center in North Springfield for a two-hour “Cultivating Compassion” workshop.

Registration for both of these events is open online at www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call the Springfield Town Library at 802-885-3108, or Springfield Area Parent Child Center at 802-886-5242. To learn more about the work of Francesca Arnoldy, please visit her website at www.francescalynnarnoldy.com.